Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the coupon company’s stock.

GRPN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Groupon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Groupon from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Groupon presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.68. Groupon has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $63.20. The company has a market cap of $602.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.24.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The coupon company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $2.04. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $395.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Groupon will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Groupon by 232,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

