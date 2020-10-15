Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS GBOOF opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

