Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Trading 1.1% Higher

Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:PUODY)’s share price traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $139.98 and last traded at $138.97. 4 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.40.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.25.

About Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:PUODY)

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as highways, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and train stations; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, residual water treatment, and energy generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, sanitary landfills, hospitals, and other health institutions.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.