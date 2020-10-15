Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Shares Gap Down to $7.76

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.76, but opened at $7.42. Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 31,008 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $33.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gulf Marine Services Company Profile (LON:GMS)

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through Small Class Vessels, Mid-Size Class Vessels, Large Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. Its jackups provides as a platform for the delivery of a range of services in the offshore oil, gas, and renewable energy projects.

