Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Halfords Group Plc engages in the retail of automotive, cycling products as well as auto repair. It operating segments includes Halfords Retail and Halfords Autocentres. Halfords Retail segment comprises the retailing of automotive, leisure and cycling products. Halfords Autocentres segment involves in car servicing and repair operation. Halfords Group Plc is headquartered in Redditch, the United Kingdom. “

Get Halfords Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Halfords Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

OTCMKTS:HLFDY opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. Halfords Group has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $614.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halfords Group (HLFDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.