Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Research Coverage Started at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $11.50 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $9.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen upgraded Halliburton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Halliburton from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.14.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $12.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Efficient Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,810 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,134 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 33,492 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

