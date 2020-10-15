HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Get HARGREAVES LANS/ADR alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR stock opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average is $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.25. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $55.67.

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

Recommended Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (HRGLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.