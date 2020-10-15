Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Shares Gap Down to $214.00

Hargreaves Services plc (LON:HSP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $214.00, but opened at $206.00. Hargreaves Services shares last traded at $211.00, with a volume of 59,854 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $67.15 million and a P/E ratio of 15.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 213.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 210.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This is an increase from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $2.70. Hargreaves Services’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

About Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP)

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, sourcing, processing, blending, moving, and handling coal in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and operates surface coal mines; provides earthworks and mining services to various projects; offers underground mining services, such as mining consultancy, contract services, and project management; and provides solid fuels to the industrial and power generation markets.

