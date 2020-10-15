Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of HCAP opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 19.44 and a quick ratio of 19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). Harvest Capital Credit had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 46.26%. The company had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Harvest Capital Credit news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,546.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,585 shares of company stock valued at $54,160. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Harvest Capital Credit as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

