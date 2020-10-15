Hashgard (GARD) Market Cap Hits $24.77 Million

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashgard has a market cap of $24.77 million and $137,144.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hashgard has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00040807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.60 or 0.04853418 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00051673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00031919 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard (GARD) is a token. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hashgard Token Trading

