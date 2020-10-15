Head-To-Head Review: China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) versus Blue Calypso (NYSE:BCYP)

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) and Blue Calypso (OTCMKTS:BCYP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

28.4% of China Online Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Blue Calypso shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for China Online Education Group and Blue Calypso, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Online Education Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Blue Calypso 0 0 0 0 N/A

China Online Education Group currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.38%. Given China Online Education Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe China Online Education Group is more favorable than Blue Calypso.

Profitability

This table compares China Online Education Group and Blue Calypso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Online Education Group 4.46% -8.05% 5.28% Blue Calypso N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Online Education Group and Blue Calypso’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Online Education Group $213.08 million 2.34 -$15.00 million N/A N/A Blue Calypso N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Blue Calypso has lower revenue, but higher earnings than China Online Education Group.

Risk and Volatility

China Online Education Group has a beta of -0.89, meaning that its stock price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Calypso has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Online Education Group beats Blue Calypso on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers. The company's flagship courses include Classic English and Classic English Junior for the development of English communication skills. It also offers American Academy and Small Class courses; 51 Talk New Concept English course; and various specialty courses, such as Business English, IELTS Speaking, Free-talk, Interview English, Travel English, and Daily English for situation-based English education and test preparation needs. China Online Education Group was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Blue Calypso Company Profile

Blue Calypso, Inc. engages in the development, licensing, and enforcement of technology and intellectual property focused on digital word-of-mouth marketing and advertising. Its intellectual property portfolio consists of 5 US patents and 11 pending patent applications that cover methods and systems for communicating and syndicating electronic offers and advertisements. The company enables retailers to harness the power and adoption that mobile devices bring to the consumer shopping experience; connect brands with store visitors; leverages their brand affinity across the social media channels; and tracks performance, monitors engagement, manages attribution, and delivers real-time analytics on client's promotions and location-based content. Its products and services include KIOSENTRIX, which provides manufacturers and brick-and-mortar retailers a way of engaging with store visitors when they are on the path-to-purchase; and Blue Calypso Labs that offer outsourced consulting and customized software development services to clients. Blue Calypso, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.