Head to Head Survey: American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) and Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) and Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares American River Bankshares and Washington Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American River Bankshares 21.86% 7.29% 0.83% Washington Trust Bancorp 25.07% 13.23% 1.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American River Bankshares and Washington Trust Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American River Bankshares $27.36 million 2.27 $5.50 million $0.94 11.12 Washington Trust Bancorp $264.74 million 2.11 $69.12 million $3.96 8.16

Washington Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than American River Bankshares. Washington Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American River Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

American River Bankshares has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American River Bankshares and Washington Trust Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American River Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Washington Trust Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

American River Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.25%. Washington Trust Bancorp has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.57%. Given American River Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American River Bankshares is more favorable than Washington Trust Bancorp.

Dividends

American River Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Washington Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. American River Bankshares pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Trust Bancorp pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American River Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Washington Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.5% of American River Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of American River Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp beats American River Bankshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services. In addition, the company conducts lease financing for various types of business equipment ranging from computer software to heavy earth-moving equipment. It operates four full-service banking offices in Sacramento County, one full-service banking office in Placer County, two full-service banking offices in Sonoma County, and three full-service banking offices in Amador County. The company serves small and mid-sized businesses, and individuals. The company was formerly known as American River Holdings and changed its name to American River Bankshares in 2004. American River Bankshares was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft. This segment also offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits, as well as debit card, ATM, telephone and Internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other cash management services. The Wealth Management Services segment provides investment management; financial planning; personal trust and estate services, such as trustee, personal representative, custodian, and guardian; and settlement of decedents' estates, as well as institutional trust services comprising custody and fiduciary services. This segment serves personal and institutional, and mutual funds clients. The company also operates as a licensed broker-dealer that offers variable annuities, college savings plans, and mutual funds. As of December 31, 2018, it had 10 branch offices located in southern Rhode Island; 11 branch offices located in the greater Providence area in Rhode Island; and 1 branch office located in southeastern Connecticut. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1800 and is headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island.

