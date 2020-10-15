Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) – Capital One Financial increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Healthpeak Properties in a research report issued on Monday, October 12th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.59. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.25 million. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.91.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.54. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $37.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $3,307,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $1,187,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 154,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 80,259 shares during the last quarter.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

