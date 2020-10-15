Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley Securities

B. Riley Securities began coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HTBX. BidaskClub raised Heat Biologics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut Heat Biologics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Heat Biologics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBX opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. Heat Biologics has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $4.30.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 75.71% and a negative net margin of 579.28%. The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heat Biologics will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Heat Biologics by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Heat Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heat Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Heat Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Heat Biologics by 459,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

