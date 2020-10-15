Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HTBX. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Heat Biologics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Heat Biologics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Heat Biologics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.33.

Shares of HTBX stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Heat Biologics has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 75.71% and a negative net margin of 579.28%. The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Heat Biologics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 459,814.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,609,350 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Heat Biologics by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

