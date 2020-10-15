HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €64.00 by Barclays

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective from equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.75 ($71.47).

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €54.54 ($64.16) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a fifty-two week high of €70.02 ($82.38). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €47.70.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

