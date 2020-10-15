Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Rating Lowered by BofA Securities

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was downgraded by research analysts at BofA Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

HP has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

HP opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $317.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. FMR LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 919.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 161.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 70.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

