Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €85.00 ($100.00) price target from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.29% from the company’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays set a €91.00 ($107.06) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €86.79 ($102.10).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €92.68 ($109.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €88.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of €82.99. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

