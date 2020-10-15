HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Rating Increased to Reduce at AlphaValue

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

HNNMY opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.67 and a beta of 1.24.

About HENNES & MAURIT/ADR

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

