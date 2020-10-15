Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.50%.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.22. 122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,401. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $355.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 1.50. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $32.58.

Several analysts recently commented on HCCI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barrington Research started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

