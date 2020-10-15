Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Shares Gap Up to $3.35

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.90. Highway shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 2,044 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HIHO. TheStreet raised Highway from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Highway from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Highway alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $13.31 million, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Highway had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

In other Highway news, major shareholder Zeff Capital, Lp sold 101,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $579,350.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Highway stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of Highway as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highway Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIHO)

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.