Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $89.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $72.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Hilton Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.65.

Hilton Hotels stock opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.25. Hilton Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.83, a PEG ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $3,840,180.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,850.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at $423,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the second quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 49.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 178.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 351.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

