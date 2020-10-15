Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on HEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NYSE HEP opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.14. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $24.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.32 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 41.72%. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 53.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $125,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 555.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 28.7% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.