Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Home Depot by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lifted their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.79.

Shares of HD opened at $287.09 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.32. The company has a market capitalization of $309.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.