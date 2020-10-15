Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lessened its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 4.3% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $77,291,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Home Depot by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Home Depot by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,489,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $838,211,000 after acquiring an additional 714,177 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $287.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $309.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.79.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

