Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 264.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 17.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HFBL opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.60. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 15.89%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

