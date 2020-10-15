Honest (HNST) Market Capitalization Hits $728,768.26

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. In the last week, Honest has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a market cap of $728,768.26 and approximately $1,451.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest token can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00274672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00093813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00036302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.23 or 0.01475956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 176.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00768473 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.