Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) PT Raised to $169.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $153.00 to $169.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.58% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $173.47 on Tuesday. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 28.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,715 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $28,368,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 645.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,788,000 after buying an additional 507,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 861.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 502,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,692,000 after buying an additional 450,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

