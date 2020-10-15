Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.85% from the stock’s current price.

HST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Compass Point began coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.92.

Shares of NYSE:HST opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 23.29 and a quick ratio of 23.29. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.34 million. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

