Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report issued on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HLI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.57.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day moving average is $57.63. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $211.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 205.8% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 988,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,539,000 after buying an additional 665,544 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 207.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 871,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,084,000 after purchasing an additional 587,381 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,886,000 after purchasing an additional 585,827 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $16,382,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 34.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 954,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,769,000 after purchasing an additional 242,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

