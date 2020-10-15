HP (NYSE:HPQ) PT Raised to $22.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.14.

NYSE HPQ opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. HP has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HP by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,859,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,054,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774,693 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 910.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $259,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,425 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in HP by 70.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,407,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $181,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,970 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in HP by 124.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,822 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $86,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in HP during the second quarter valued at $39,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

