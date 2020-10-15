Hrzns Enhd Inc Gld Prd Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEP) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Hrzns Enhd Inc Gld Prd Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEP) fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$37.52 and last traded at C$38.42. 13,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 19,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.53.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.72.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Hrzns Enhd Inc Gld Prd Cl E Unt Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hrzns Enhd Inc Gld Prd Cl E Unt Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.