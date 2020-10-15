Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of HGEN opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.89. Humanigen has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95.

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing its proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's products include lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab, which are monoclonal antibodies derived from Humaneered platform. Lenzilumab targets granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), and is in development as a potential medicine for chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy, as well as a potential treatment for rare hematologic cancers, such as chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) and juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML).

