Hutchison China MediTech (LON:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $514.00

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (LON:HCM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $514.00, but opened at $481.00. Hutchison China MediTech shares last traded at $483.20, with a volume of 23,348 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a PE ratio of -29.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 502.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 409.48.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile (LON:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

