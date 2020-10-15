Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Shares Gap Up to $2.41

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.41, but opened at $3.03. Huttig Building Products shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 148,957 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.86.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a negative return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBP)

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

