Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €490.00 by Warburg Research

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) has been assigned a €490.00 ($576.47) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €440.00 ($517.65) target price on Hypoport and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Hypoport stock opened at €561.00 ($660.00) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €502.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of €408.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 142.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Hypoport has a 12 month low of €205.50 ($241.76) and a 12 month high of €580.00 ($682.35).

Hypoport Company Profile

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales – Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

