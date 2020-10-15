Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Shares Down 1.8%

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE)’s share price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 61.45 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 63.02 ($0.82). Approximately 389,603 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 931,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.20 ($0.84).

HYVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price (down from GBX 140 ($1.83)) on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $172.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hyve Group Company Profile (LON:HYVE)

Hyve Group Plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

