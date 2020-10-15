IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

IAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $151.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $381.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $204.30.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC opened at $122.98 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.57.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CAO Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $377,679.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,792.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Eisner acquired 40,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.85 per share, with a total value of $4,982,181.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,859.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth $251,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 11.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.