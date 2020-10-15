Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ILMN has been the topic of several other reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.65.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $330.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $404.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.17 and its 200 day moving average is $339.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,546,267. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,541,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,423 shares of company stock valued at $11,584,970 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Illumina by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,941 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $1,069,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Illumina by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,624 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

