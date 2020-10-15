Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

IMBBY stock opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Imperial Tobacco Group has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Imperial Tobacco Group Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

