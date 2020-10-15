Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Shares Down 8.2%

Shares of Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) dropped 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47.

About Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY)

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including urea, ammonia, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers; manufactures ammonium phosphates; and manufactures and sells industrial explosives, and related products and services to the mining, quarrying, and construction industries.

