Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 90.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.27. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.28.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

