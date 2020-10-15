Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

Shares of Infosys stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.14. 270,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,125,833. Infosys has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 82.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 806,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 363,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 13.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 103,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 22.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,568,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,510,000 after acquiring an additional 830,803 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

