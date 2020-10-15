Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $36.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.71 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.01. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 12,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $443,309.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,929.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $82,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,592.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,337 shares of company stock worth $3,130,566. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 14.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 51,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 93.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 55.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,150,000 after buying an additional 2,051,732 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 39,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 107.1% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

