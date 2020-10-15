Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IIPR. BTIG Research upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $131.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 115.43, a current ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.91. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $136.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $1,882,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 288,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,226,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $30,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 308,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,332.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,355 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,351,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 449,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,142,000 after buying an additional 269,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,753,000 after buying an additional 268,424 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 270,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,802,000 after buying an additional 229,419 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,156,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,797,000 after purchasing an additional 202,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.