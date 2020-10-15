Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IIPR. BTIG Research upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $131.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 115.43, a current ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.91. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $136.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $1,882,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 288,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,226,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $30,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 308,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,332.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,355 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,351,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 449,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,142,000 after buying an additional 269,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,753,000 after buying an additional 268,424 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 270,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,802,000 after buying an additional 229,419 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,156,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,797,000 after purchasing an additional 202,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

