Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) Shares Down 0.2%

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) shares dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.67 and last traded at $28.74. Approximately 1,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 27,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.81.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMAY. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at $500,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at $519,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at $706,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at $1,540,000.

