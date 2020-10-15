Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.73 and last traded at $27.73. 601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 14,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $930,000.

