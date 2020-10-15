Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Intec Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on developing drugs through proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology. Its product candidates in clinical trial stages consists of Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa developed for the indication of treatment of Parkinson’s disease symptoms; Accordion Pill Zaleplon is being developed for the indication of treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and the improvement of sleep maintenance. Intec Pharma Ltd. is based in JERUSALEM, Israel. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTEC. ValuEngine cut Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intec Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NTEC opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.85. Intec Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.81.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intec Pharma will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intec Pharma by 61,948.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 367,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 366,733 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Intec Pharma in the second quarter worth $117,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intec Pharma by 315.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 600,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 456,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Intec Pharma by 326.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

