International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) Receives GBX 289.79 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 289.79 ($3.79).

Several analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 287 ($3.75) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp stock traded down GBX 2.72 ($0.04) on Monday, hitting GBX 95.54 ($1.25). The stock had a trading volume of 26,487,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,586,057. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 145.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 201.19. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a one year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24.

In other news, insider Stephen Gunning sold 8,726 shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total value of £1,134.38 ($1,482.07).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

