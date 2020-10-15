Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.86.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.65. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $43.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 41,983 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $1,307,350.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi acquired 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $589,680.00. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

